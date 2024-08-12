New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: YOT 41

Alex Smith takes a look at the YOT 41, a new powercat that is set to be launched at this year's Cannes Boat Show

Cannes Boat Show has become a hotbed for powercat premieres and the YOT 41 is likely to be one of most interesting yet.

Just a year after the launch of its debut 36-footer, the new YOT 41 promises more comfort, more power and more fun, and its capacity to equip a family for a longer cruise is a key part of that. It comes with two spacious cabins, each with private ensuite facilities, as well as a deck layout that includes a pair of fold-down aft platforms that expand the beam to more than 19ft.

That all means you have about 270sq ft to play with and the modular furniture is designed to make the very most of that.

Rated to carry up to 20 people, it features a pair of dinettes at the stern with convertible backrests and tables so you can rig it for sunbathing. You can also opt for an electric platform between the outboards with a 200kg lift capacity, enabling it to operate as a chill-out zone, a toy-launch station, a swim platform or a simple passerelle.

In addition to the squared-off bow lounge, you also get a midships settee and galley, as well as the luxury of four helm seats in the shelter of the wraparound screen.

YOT 41 specifications

LOA: 41ft 3in (12.57m)

BEAM: 14ft 9in (4.49m)

ENGINES: 2 x Mercury V10 400 outboards

SPEED: 40 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: yot-power-catamarans.com

