New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Beneteau Swift Trawler 54

The new Beneteau Swift Trawler 54 makes impressive use of the space afforded by its Trawler design, making for excellent split-level living

While the styling of the new Beneteau Swift Trawler 54 looks likely to flex more toward the smaller Swift Trawler models than the superyacht-inspired Grand Trawler 62, the ingenuity behind the internal design looks very strong and will be well worth a look at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Rather than simply revel in the volume that a trawler design can bring, Beneteau has decided to divide each level into discernible zones for extra intimacy and homeliness. The saloon, for instance, features three sections – an upper dinette adjacent to the helm; a casual lower lounge with a coffee table; and a transverse galley between the two.

The galley is cordoned off from each space by means of a glass screen but you can still communicate easily or escape to the port side deck by means of the galley door. And the delineation of the deck levels also collaborates in that separation, enabling you to step aside from the main party and chill out in peace, exactly as you might at home.

Down below, you get a full-beam owner’s cabin with an ensuite bathroom, plus a forward VIP, a port bunk room and a port bathroom with Jack and Jill doors – and while that might sound quite formulaic, the design intelligence down here again looks pretty impressive.

The port bunk room, for instance, takes up extra floor space, with an L-shaped bed arrangement, which is far more attractive for guests than vertical bunks, and while that does force the day heads to steal a bit of space from the port side of the VIP cabin, its integration makes the compromise look virtually seamless.

Back outside, the flybridge is just as zonal as the saloon. It comprises an open aft deck for stowage, a central dinette for meals and a forward companion section for lounging alongside the skipper. But it’s the ST54’s aft end that looks really unusual. Back here, the entire deck hinges up, revealing a huge lazarette with a manual davit for your toys. It does limit the usability of the cockpit, because if you want to gain access, you need to clear the aft part of the deck first. It’s good to see then that you can also opt for a more regular layout, with a crew cabin accessed via a simple cockpit hatch.

Beneteau Swift Trawler 54 specifications

LOA: 56ft 2in (17.13m)

BEAM: 16ft 4in (4.98m)

ENGINES: 2 x Cummins QSB 6.7 550s

SPEED: 19 knots

PRICE: from £1,125,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: beneteau.com

