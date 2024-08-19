New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Wilder 60

The Wilder 60 is the first launch from an entirely new brand and will be on display for all to see at the Cannes Festival of Yachting

This isn’t just a new boat. As the first entry from Wilder, an offshoot of parent company, Wider Yachts, this is the world debut of an entirely new brand. The core idea behind it is to introduce superyacht-level comfort, refinement and detailing on an easy-to-handle 60-footer that can be fully customised in line with the owner’s requirements.

And in light of Wider’s recent work with the WiderCat 92 multihull and the Moonflower 72 superyacht project, the company looks very well placed to make that happen.

Built entirely from aluminium, boat number 1 looks likely to come with a fairly conventional layout, comprising a collection of central seating and sunbathing furniture, orbited by full walkaround side decks. Those side decks ascend up a trio of steps toward the bow, helping create the volume down below for a private forward owner’s suite to supplement the guest and/or crew cabin amidships.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

Between these two zones, the central saloon will feature a galley and sofa, plus a starboard day heads. And if the finish, inside and out, looks exotic, the drivetrain is likely to follow suit. With twin MAN V8 1300s linked to surface drives, you can expect the new WiLder 60 to achieve speeds in excess of 40 knots, alongside a fast cruising range in the region of 325 miles.

Wilder 60 specifications

LOA: 62ft 0in (18.90m)

BEAM: 17ft 7in (5.36m)

ENGINES: Twin MAN V8 1300s

SPEED: 40+ knots

PRICE: On application

CONTACT: wilder-yachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.