New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: FIM 500 Regina

Fabbrica Italiana Motoscafi (FIM) has come a long way in a short time on the back of a range of stylish open boats from 34ft to 47ft. The new FIM 500 Regina is one to explore at Cannes

The most distinctive feature of the new FIM 500 Regina is a swooping carbon-fibre hard top that links up with the windscreen to create a nicely sheltered helm position. This incorporates 3kW of solar panels to help power the ship’s systems and keep charge the batteries charged.

Another neat idea is a two-part sunpad on the foredeck with a sliding front section that can be pushed forward to create an aft-facing bench at the bow.

Fold-down terraces on either side of the cockpit create more deck space and open up the views, while pop-up backrests allow the dinette cushions to flex between sunpads and supportive seats. There’s also a large hydraulic bathing platform and tender garage.

Below decks are two generous cabins – a full-beam owner’s suite amidships with an offset berth, and a VIP suite in the bow. Patterned floors, big mirrors, and a glass walled shower looking into the owner’s cabin add a bit of fun.

FIM 500 Regina specifications:

LOA: 52ft 10in (16.1m)

Beam: 14ft 5in (4.4m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS650 – IPS800

Top speed: TBC

Price from: TBC

Contact details: www.fimotoscafi.com

