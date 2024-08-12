New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Fiart P58

The Fiart P58 is a new P-Line flagship for the Italian marque and is set for a full reveal at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

Designer Stefano Pastrovich did brilliant things with the original Fiart P48 and he will again be showcasing his talent at the Cannes Yachting Festival with a new P-Line flagship, the Fiart P58.

Like the Fiart P48, the Fiart P58 is a multi-purpose cruiser with an elegant multi-tier main deck, a raised cushion-lined bow and a cavernous space below decks that’s tailor-made for customisation.

In terms of layout, the new boat is split into four key sections. At the back end, a pair of asymmetrical sunbeds looks aft toward a stern deck with a drop-down transom. Ahead of that, you take a step up to a large dinette with an alfresco galley, a dining table for eight and a pair of extra sunbeds. The bow supplements that with a slightly recessed sun deck and the option of a retractable Japanese-style table.

And down below, that multi-tier main helps create a huge central lounge with nearly 10ft of headroom, lots of natural light and a big galley with an American-style fridge.

As standard you get two large ensuite “owner’s cabins”, one forward and one aft and, in line with Fiart’s quest to deliver a taste of the superyacht lifestyle, there’s a third heads dedicated solely to day guests, as well as a crew cabin with its own ensuite.

Fiart P58 specifications

LOA: 58ft 3in (17.76m)

BEAM: 15ft 3in (4.65m)

ENGINES: Volvo Penta IPS-900s

SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: fiart.com

