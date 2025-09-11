New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Hardy 45 European

We’re willing to bet you won’t see anything at the Southampton Boat Show quite like this, the Hardy 45 European

As the name suggests, the new Hardy 45 European is designed to take you both inland and offshore with equal ease. In fact, with its proven Hardy 42 semi-displacement offshore hull, its modest air draft and its inland-style aft-cabin cruiser deck layout, it’s basically an ocean-going pilotboat you can use for a genteel meander on the Continental canal network.

The aft cabin does of course create quite blunt and lofty mouldings at the back end so it’s not an especially beautiful boat, but that does give you plenty of space, as well as very natural separation from the guest cabin in the bow.

Between the two cabins sits a large saloon with a raised dinette, a low-level lounge and a very handy door to access the big safe walkaround side decks.

There’s no helm down here but as a semi-custom boat, you can have one if you choose; and the fact that the galley sits slightly sunken in a transverse recess between the saloon and the bow cabin also helps free up the saloon space for dedicated downtime.

Recommended videos for you

Neither the galley nor the forward cabin are especially huge but the day heads, to port of the galley, makes great use of the space with its cylindrical shower stall and the aft cabin is also a pleasure.

Accessed by means of a port corridor with a very handy wet locker at its entry point, it uses a forward-facing bed against the aft bulkhead, flanked on both sides by ranks of handmade cabinetry, at once so large and so lovely that they feel like a passionate manifesto from Cockwells’ in-house joinery department.

The starboard dressing table is equally attractive and while the curved oak-lined ensuite heads is of a similar nature to the day heads, its larger footprint makes it feel a shade more indulgent.

This then is a safe, comfortable and seaworthy boat of a very manageable size with a generous saloon and private cabins. It’s also a multi-theatre boat, as capable on the inland waterways as it is on sea passages.

And the fact that it’s built to spec means that, while it’s pretty much unrestricted in where it can go, it’s all but limitless in how you can refine it. It won’t be for everyone, of course, but that’s part of its charm.

Article continues below…

Hardy 45 European Specifications:

LOA: 46ft 7in (14.2m)

Beam: 14ft 5in (4.40m)

Engines: 2 x Yanmar 6LY 440 diesels

Top speed: 26.5 knots

Price: from £1.5M ex VAT

Contact details: www.cockwells.co.uk

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.