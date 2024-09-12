New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Fjord 39XL

The Fjord 39XL comes as standard with twin helm seats offset to starboard behind the large central console. There’s also a large aft bench and a big open deck to make the most of the boat’s fluid zero-step walkaround design. As a high-end Med-style party platform it’s a very easy boat to customise too.

There are six alternative upper deck layouts, revolving around the use of aft benches, a galley and a T-top. There are also two lower deck arrangements that subtly tweak the base layout’s bow cabin and starboard heads.

But for us, the Fjord 39XL looks best with three helm seats, backing onto a transverse galley, with a large central dinette and an aft sunpad. And you can take the custom approach further with your engine choice too.

While you could of course opt for the outboard-powered XP variant with a pair of V10 Verado 400s, in this XL guise, with either a pair of D4-320s or (more commonly) D6-440s under the engine hatch, you get a full-beam aft platform with an electric ladder for user-friendly watersports and a posh way to board from a stern-to berth.

Fjord 39XL specifications:

LOA: 39ft 3in (11.97m)

Beam: 12ft 8in (3.87m)

Engines: Twin D4-320s / D6-440s / Verado 400s

Top speed: 45 knots PRICE: from €650,000 inc VAT

Contact details: www.fjordboats.co.uk

