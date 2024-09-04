New boats at Southampton Boat Show: Saxdor 400 GTC

It’s well worth making a beeline for the Saxdor 400GTC at Saxdor‘s Southampton Boat Show marina berths, if only to witness the 400’s brilliantly clever convertible wheelhouse in action.

With huge sliding glass doors on both sides in addition to drop-down side platforms, bi-fold rear doors, a lifting rear window and a large central sunroof, it transforms from a fully enclosed pilothouse boat to a big open party platform in a matter of seconds.

It’s no slouch either; when we tested it last month its stepped hull and twin 400hp Mercury outboard engines pushed it to a top speed of 43 knots and would have gone quicker still if the wind and water had been a bit kinder. The choppy conditions did, however, give us the chance to explore its seakeeping manners and despite all those moving parts, it acquitted itself remarkably well, punching confidently through the waves without excessive shake, rattle and roll.

Perhaps best of all, prices start at £323,995 in the UK – surprisingly reasonable for a 40ft boat with so many strings to its bow.

Saxdor 400 GTC specifications:

LOA: 40ft 8in (12.40m)

Beam: 11ft 2in (3.40m)

Engines: Twin 300-400hp Mercury outboards

Top speed: Up to 50 knots

Price: from £323,995 inc VAT

Contact details: www.idealboat.com

