New Boats at the Southampton Boat Show: Sargo 45

Making its UK debut at the 2024 Southampton Boat Show, the Sargo 45 is a purposeful design built for long, comfortable offshore passages

Southampton Boat Show visitors in search of a boat that marries offshore potency with stylistic flair would do well to check out the new Sargo flagship. In addition to the promise of a soft, dry ride on long offshore passages from that rigorously proven Sargo hull, the new Sargo 45 makes everything really simple.

From the easy-access fender stowage and the impeccable helm station to the wide-gauge fuel fillers and the side-opening engine bay, the basics have been really well executed on this flagship model.

In terms of its cruising credentials, it comes with a convertible dinette, an ingenious ensuite mid-cabin, a pair of forward cabins and a generous day heads, so you could feasibly sleep eight people on this boat in really decent comfort.

As for the Sargo’s performance, you can opt for 440hp sterndrives or you can choose the rig we tested – twin 480hp Volvo Penta D6-IPS650s for around 36 knots and 30-knot cruising efficiency of four litres per nautical mile for a range in excess of 300 miles.

Either way, the new 45 is clever, user-friendly and full of seafaring practicalities – and with the optional Explorer trim package in place, it also looks fresher and more dynamic than pretty much anything else in the sector.

Sargo 45 specifications

LOA: 47ft 11in (14.60m)

BEAM: 14ft 0in (4.25m)

ENGINES: Twin Volvo D6 440 / IPS-650

TOP SPEED: 36 knots

PRICE: from €969,455 inc VAT

CONTACT: sargoboats.co.uk

