Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: Windy SR44 Blackhawk

The SR44 Blackhawk, a long awaited successor to the wonderful SR52 Blackbird that was launched a decade ago, made its global premiere at Cannes in 2019 but this is a rare opportunity to see Windy’s 50-knot weekender in the flesh on UK soil.

The truth is, this being a boat designed for soaking up indecent amounts of sunshine, there probably won’t be many that make their way to dear old Blighty so get down to the 2021 Southampton Boat Show and see it while you can.

Designed by Windy in conjunction with Dubois, Hans Jørgen Johnsen and Design Unlimited, the SR44 Blackhawk is available with Volvo Penta IPS pods, sterndrives and twin and triple outboards including Mercury’s new 600hp V12s for a top speed of 50 knots.

The show boat will be fitted with the largest pair of sterndrives with 440hp per side for a top speed of just over 40 knots.

Fast point-to-point journeys is the Windy SR44 Blackhawk’s raison d’etre and no matter what engines you go for, the ability to cruise fast in heavy seas is what sets it apart from many of its more leisure focussed rivals.

The Windy isn’t short of creature comforts however, its main deck is brilliantly suited to long days swinging off the hook.

One key difference between the SR44 Blackhawk and rivals from Solaris, Pardo and Fjord is that you can lose the full walkaround format and have extended seating at the dinette that sprawls out to the starboard side of the boat, creating dining space for 10 people as well as a plumb spot to relax with your feet up.

Below decks the open plan layout is best suited to couples and families but the combination of Design Unlimited decor and Windy fit and finish make for a particularly pleasant interior space.

Windy SR44 Blackhawk specification

LOA: 46ft 0in (14.03m)

Beam: 12ft 10in (3.96m)

Engines: IPS/sterndrives/outboards up to 1,200hp

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: Available on application