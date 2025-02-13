The British Motor Yacht Show set for return

The British Motor Yacht Show is set to return this May, offering an exclusive showcase of some of the world’s most prestigious motor yachts

There will be a plethora of of interesting and exciting yachts at this year’s British Motor Yacht Show and a key highlight will be the UK debut of the all-new Sunseeker Predator 55, reinforcing the show’s reputation as the leading UK motor boat show for serious buyers.

Organised in partnership by Premier Marinas, Fairline, Princess Motor Yacht Sales and Sunseeker London Group, the annual event will take place at Premier’s Swanwick Marina on the River Hamble, Hampshire, from 15 to 18 May 2025. Since its inception in 2014, the show has grown into a key fixture in the European boating calendar, attracting elite motor yacht builders and buyers alike.

A Stage for Major UK Debuts

Sunseeker London Group, a founding partner of the show, will take centre stage with the unveiling of the highly anticipated Predator 55, making its first appearance in the UK. Also making their UK debuts are Pearl Yachts’ all-new Pearl 63 and Sebino Yachts’ Bellini Astor 36, marking the Italian brand’s first foray into the UK market.

Princess Motor Yacht Sales will present an exceptional line up of luxury yachts, celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary as a global leader in yacht craftsmanship. Fairline will also showcase an impressive selection of award-winning models, with details of its full fleet to be announced closer to the show.

Recommended videos for you

Commenting on Fairline’s recent entry into administration, James Barke, Managing Director of Boats.co.uk, representing Fairline East Coast & Mallorca, said: “As a founding partner of the British Motor Yacht Show, Fairline remains an integral part of the event’s line up, where its legacy of luxury and performance craftsmanship continues to shine.

“While the brand is currently navigating a period of transition, its presence at the show underscores its enduring appeal and strong market demand. With production ongoing and significant interest from potential buyers, there is every confidence that Fairline will emerge from this phase with resilience, reaffirming its reputation as a leader in the industry.”

Expanding the Line-Up with New Exhibitors

The British Motor Yacht Show continues to attract new names, reflecting its growing influence in the industry. Among the new exhibitors for 2025 are:

Cockwells – Specialists in custom-built superyacht tenders and motor launches.

M.i.Cats – The UK’s longest-established catamaran and trimaran specialist, with over 32 years of experience.

Fleming Yachts – Renowned for building award-winning luxury cruising yachts ranging from 55 to 85 feet.

An Exclusive Experience for Buyers

Unlike larger international boat shows, the British Motor Yacht Show offers a more intimate and relaxed setting, allowing serious buyers unparalleled access to some of the world’s most coveted motor yachts. Registered guests are invited to book private appointments with exhibitors to step aboard and explore the yachts in detail.

Attendance at the British Motor Yacht Show is free, but registration is required. For further details and to register, visit BritishMotorYachtShow.com.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.