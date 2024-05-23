Sunseeker Predator 55 first look: hotly anticipated new Sunseeker

The new Sunseeker Predator 55 adds interior volume and a hard top, but its height is hidden with the use of extensive glazing and a gloss black superstructure

Sunseeker has revealed the first computer renderings of an all-new Sunseeker Predator 55 due to be launched at the Cannes boat show in September. Based on the same hull and engine package as the Superhawk 55, it features a totally fresh deck moulding with a fully enclosed saloon and more generous accommodation, including an optional third cabin.

Despite the extra interior volume created by the raised deck and hard top, Sunseeker’s designers have done a fine job of disguising its height with the use of extensive glazing and a gloss black superstructure.

Unlike the Superhawk, which has a full beam cockpit extending all the way forward to the helm position and side gates leading out to the foredeck, the Predator has a more conventional layout with a slightly slimmer cockpit/saloon and side decks running most of the way back to the transom.

Here, a cantilevered sunbed protrudes out over the same hydraulic bathing platform but the garage beneath it now has room for a Williams 325 rather than a Minijet.

The Superhawk’s unusual sliding cockpit seats have also been swapped for fixed seating with a broad transom bench and a cosy L-shaped corner sofa facing each other across an expandable hi-lo table.

In a neat twist, the sliding glass doors separating the cockpit from the saloon can either be pushed over to port or starboard. Both options allow free movement between the two but when pushed to port the inside galley can be linked to the outdoor wetbar with a worksurface infill. Conversely, when pushed to starboard, the indoor and outdoor seating feels more connected.

In the saloon itself, the standard layout features C-shaped seating along the portside with a galley opposite but owners can opt to move the galley to the lower deck and replace it with another sofa and a rise and fall television.

The helm has also shifted from the Superhawk’s centreline driving position to the starboard side, where the skipper can enjoy the full benefit of a sliding side window and a large electric opening glass and carbon fibre sunroof.

Below deck, the forward VIP and amidships owner’s cabins appear to share the same location and footprint as in the Superhawk’s but increased headroom and significantly larger ensuite bathrooms relocated to the portside, both with separate shower compartments, should make for more comfortable stays aboard.

The VIP has a scissor action bed, enabling it to transform from a double to two singles, while the owner’s cabin also has the option of a breakfast dinette in place of the sideboard.

The remaining area to starboard can either be configured as a lower saloon and storage/utility room, a galley or a third twin cabin with its own ensuite bathroom.

Prices for the Predator 55 begin at £1,595,000 ( £60,000 more than the Superhawk). A Sport Yacht version of the 55 is also in development, trading the Predator’s coupé styling for a slightly taller sportsfly design with an outdoor helm located on the upper deck.