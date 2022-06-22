Easy Rider, zero-emissions style! This Knaap electric bike is our toy of the month

Electrically assisted bicycles are nothing new, but really cool-looking electrically assisted bicycles are a little rarer. Introducing the Knaap range of electric bikes…

We have not seen any electric bikes as achingly hip as this new model from Dutch company Knaap.

Powered by a Samsung lithium-ion 36 volt 21AH battery driving a brushless 250W motor, they’re good for up to 15mph and 86 miles of range.

The frames are aluminium, the lighting is LED and there’s even an LCD display for speed and battery state.

But best of all is the way they look. With chunky tyres on 20-inch rims, Tektro mechanical disc brakes and thick aluminium frames, they look like little motorcycles from the future.

The long saddles can carry two people with a combined weight of up to 28 stone, and the electrics are fully weatherproof, so you don’t need to worry about sudden downpours.

What’s more, those chunky tyres mean you don’t need to avoid tramlines like the plague!

Other key features include 7-speed Shimano gears with five levels of pedal assistance and aluminium spring suspension on both the front and rear wheels.

Prices start from £2,449 for the base Knaap AMS model and this includes a two-year warranty.

An extra £1,000 gets you the Knaap RTD version, which offers a longer seat base and even smooth suspension.

Knaap also offers a range of accessories, including seat booster, rain covers, spare tyres, racks and alarms.

If you don’t get on with flatpack furniture however, then this might not be the e-bike for you, as some home assembly is required.