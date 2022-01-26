Toy of the month: Yamaha YAM TAf aluminium-hulled tenders

‘Yamaha Motor has been revving hearts for over 65 years,’ apparently. We’re not entirely sure what that means or even if it’s a good thing, but there’s no doubt that the company has quite the aquatic product range.

Its latest products are these very practical YAM TAf inflatable tenders. The big news is that they have aluminium hulls, rather than the ubiquitous GRP hulls of most RIBs.

As well as being robust, YAM TAf tenders are very lightweight, making them easy to handle and requiring less power, while the V-shaped hull promises decent seakeeping for such a small craft.

Smallest is the YAM 270TAf. With an overall length of 265cm and a weight of just 41.5kg, it offers a three-adult, one-child capacity and can handle an 8hp outboard.

You also get a pair of aluminium oars, so you can use the YAM 270 TAf as a rowboat instead. Prices for the YAM 270TAf start from £1,900.

Article continues below…

The YAM 310TAf ups the ante to four adults and one child, who can move around more easily thanks to the flat deck. Owners can opt for a steering console to go with its 20hp outboard engine capacity.

Measuring 307cm LOA, its seating can be arranged as one bench or two, with the former giving the option for extra storage space in addition to the dedicated bow locker. Prices for the YAM 310TAf start from £2,300.

Meanwhile, the flagship YAM 350TAf is 350cm long and can handle up to 25hp. Prices for this 353cm model start from £2,800.

YAM 270 TAf specifications

Overall length: 2.65 m

Beam: 1.59 m

Max. persons: 3 + 1 (adults + child)

Max engine power: 5.9 kw/8hp

No of air chambers: 3

Stowed dimensions: 251 x 111 x 47 cm

Floor material/type: Aluminium

Hull weight: 48 kg

Max load capacity: 425 kg

Max tube diameter: 42 cm

Starting price: £1,900

YAM 310 TAf specifications

Overall length: 3.07 m

Beam: 1.59 m

Max. persons: 4 + 1 (adults + child)

Max engine power: 14.7 kw/20hp

No of air chambers: 3

Stowed dimensions: 279 x 111 x 47 cm

Floor material/type: Aluminium

Hull weight: 57.8 kg

Max load capacity: 495 kg

Max tube diameter: 42 cm

Starting price: £2,300

YAM 350 TAf specifications

Overall length: 3.53 m

Beam: 1.56 m

Max. persons: 4 + 1 (adults + child)

Max engine power: 18.4 kw/25hp

No of air chambers: 3

Stowed dimensions: 310 x 120 x 63 cm

Floor material/type: Aluminium

Hull weight: 78 kg

Max load capacity: 550 kg

Max tube diameter: 41 cm

Starting price: £2,800