Four Winns TH33 first look: The new powercat on the block

The Four Winns TH33 is a fun, spacious and good-looking boat, but it costs a fair bit at €354,000

Hot on the heels of last year’s TH36 is a pair of new Four Winns powercats – the TH38, which is an update on the 36, and the TH33, which seems to adopt much the same approach as the larger boats.

At the aft end, a substantial swim platform occupies the space between the 300hp outboards, creating a very natural passerelle for easy embarkation stern-to. It also comes with removable grab rails that can be relocated at the transom when underway, which is great for keeping your kids safe and sound in the cockpit.

As for the cockpit itself, a pair of L-shaped seating units face each other on the diagonal, creating a natural dogleg as the walkway passes the port galley toward the helm. Here, the skipper gets a very substantial two-man station with all the driving aids you could want.

There’s another generous two-man co-pilot seat on the portside, next to a console that opens right up to provide access to a heads compartment of extraordinary scale. Here you’ll find a sink, a window, some storage and a shower fitting, much more than you’d normally find on a day boat.

The TH33 follows that up with a squared off bow, which retains a decent bit of the 12ft 7in beam to provide a six-man space that works either as a collection of seats or as long lazy lounge pads.

Accessing the cabin does require a bit of upheaval with the cushions on the port side before the aft seat swings up to reveal the internal steps.

Once you’re down, there’s a fair bit of space wasted in the forward end of the compartment, just as there is in the port space, which is cut short by the heads and otherwise occupied by a water tank and some pipework. However, the bed in the aft end of the starboard cabin is remarkably well appointed.

While some of the details such as the lids, cushions and catches feel a bit awkward for a premium boat like this, the space, speed, stability and surprisingly good looks of the new TH33 mean it was attracting plenty of interest at the recent Cannes Yachting Festival, despite a punchy starting price of €354,000.

Four Winns TH33 Specifications:

LOA: 33ft 4in (10.17m)

Beam: 12ft 7in (3.83m)

Engines: twin 300hp outboards

Top speed: 36 knots (est)

Price: from €354,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.fourwinns.com

