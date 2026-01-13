From 50-knot speedsters to 7,000-mile explorers: The best motor boats we tested in 2025

After more than 100 sea trials and thousands of miles logged across the globe by the MBY team Alex Smith took on the task of narrowing it down to the 10 definitive standouts

From rugged aluminium explorers to luxurious Mediterranean cruisers, the 2025 boating season has delivered some of the most diverse and capable boats in recent history. The team at Motorboat & Yachting has sea-trialled over 100 new boats this year, and Alex Smith has taken on the task of narrowing it down to the 10 definitive standouts.

Innovation in hull design and power efficiency defined this year’s top picks. The Nordkapp Enduro 830 prototype impressed with its distinctive aesthetics and satisfying handling, while the Navan S30—a new brand from the Brunswick Group—stole the show with its twin-step hull. The S30’s ability to “cream over the waves” at 50+ knots while maintaining a flat, composed ride makes it a formidable contender in the adventure boat sector.

For those seeking practicality without sacrificing performance, the Viknes 10 emerged as a highlight. This Norwegian-built semi-displacement cruiser offers incredible stability for a starting price of €310,000. Similarly, the Aqua Spirit 700 rib proved that aluminium construction can be both tough and sustainable, achieving impressive fuel efficiency at a 20-knot cruise.

The Bénéteau Swift Trawler 37 also made the list by reinventing the entry-point of its range. With a lower profile and a clever reverse-screen helm designed by Bill Dixon, it offers more volume and better aesthetics than its predecessor at a more accessible base price.

In the larger categories, the Pardo GT75 was a “multi-talented flagship,” blending the open-air joy of a dayboat with the four-season cruising ability of the Endurance line. For those looking even further afield, the Arksen 85 redefined the world-girdling superyacht. Built from recycled aluminium, it is virtually silent and capable of a staggering 7,000-mile range.

Finally, the Princess F58 sets a new benchmark for the 50–60ft flybridge market, delivering a big boat feel with a top speed of 34 knots and the level of refinement Princess owners have come to expect.

