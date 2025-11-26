Grand Banks 54 first look: Is this the best family boat under 65ft?

The new Grand Banks 54 has a carbon-fibre hull, offering surprising speed, range, and legendary build quality

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a Grand Banks at a UK boat show and in that time a lot has changed. For starters, the Grand Banks 54 is now the smallest boat in the Grand Banks Cruiser range, but don’t be fooled by its 54 moniker. This is actually a 60ft boat and, in many ways, it feels even larger.

It’s also quick with a top speed of up to 32 knots thanks to a planing V-warp hull and a light carbon-fibre reinforced build process. Even the glossy teak transom and handrails aren’t quite what they seem, being painted GRP mouldings rather than the real deal to spare the constant upkeep and risk of warping that real wood is prone to.

Thankfully, some things never change though and that includes Grand Banks’ legendary build and engineering quality, a stylish but practical interior and the kind of cruising values that experienced boat owners really value.

The 3,500-litre fuel capacity, for example, gives a cruising range of over 500nm at 22 knots or 1,000nm at 12 knots. The three separate lazarettes are larger than most crew cabins, and the engineroom is so clean and well lit you could perform surgery in it.

Even simple things like side decks wide enough to skip along and flybridge steps shallow enough for ageing knees to negotiate prove that these new generation Grand Banks have lost none of their predecessors’ practical appeal.

As if to prove that the faux teak transom was purely to save hassle rather than money, the interior is awash with real teak joinery that feels as rich and warm as ever but also refreshingly bright and unfussy.

The galley-up layout of the show boat leaves room for three cabins down below with the owner’s cabin forward, a generous twin to starboard and a smaller double to port. The alternative galley-down version has two larger double cabins but neither variant gives an option for a full-beam owner’s suite amidships.

Needless to say, none of this comes cheap. But if the quality of the seakeeping lives up to its static appeal, that may well be a price worth paying – something we’ll find out during our fast-approaching sea trial.

Grand Banks 54 Specifications:

LOA: 60ft 5in (18.41m)

Beam: 17ft 7im (5.4m)

Engines: Twin 600-900hp Volvo Penta D11, D13 or IPS800

Top speed: 25-32 knots

Price from: €3.92m

Contact details: www.grandbanks.com

