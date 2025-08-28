New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Princess V65

Making its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival will be the largest non-fly motor yacht in the Princess fleet, the Princess V65

Making its world debut in Cannes will be the largest non-fly motor yacht in the Princess fleet. As the new flagship of the V Class range of sportscruisers, the V65 uses an Olesinski deep-vee hull specifically designed to provide greater lift, reduced drag, an easy low-speed plane and improved running efficiency.

Coupled with twin MAN V12-1400 engines, Princess is suggesting that the V65 ought to deliver a top end in the region of 36 knots, as well as plenty of handling agility. But this latest sportscruiser is as much about flexible luxury as outright speed.

While triple sliding aft doors and a huge retractable sunroof flood the saloon with natural light, they also enable you to transform the space from an open boating zone to a climate-controlled sanctuary in a few seconds.

There’s a pair of seating areas in here – a narrow fore-and-aft dinette that subtly straddles the lower level and the slightly raised forward section of the saloon; and a more sociable C-shaped settee opposite a handy bank of cabinetry that nestles up against the twin helm seats.

Acess to the starboard side deck is strong, thanks to a skipper’s side door and at the back end of the saloon, the big port galley also plays its part in bringing inside and outside together. It extends well beyond the single-level threshold and into the cockpit, creating a generous L-shaped bar.

That helps make the most of an outdoor party deck that also features the option of a sheltered corner seat tucked neatly in the lee of the superstructure on the starboard side, plus a ‘floating’ island sunbed that extends out above the swim platform.

Below deck, the standard layout is organised around four cabins and three bathrooms. They include an ensuite VIP bow cabin and a full-beam owner’s suite with plenty of storage, a casual two-person settee and a transverse bathroom to help distance it from the engine room.

There’s also a port bunk room and a starboard twin, served by a third bathroom, which, as you would expect, also operates as the day heads. It’s a very decent offering on a sleek sportscruiser and, if you require it, there’s also the option of a single cabin, tucked away on the starboard side, beneath the big aft sunbed, for an extra guest or a skipper.

Princess V65 Specifications:

LOA: 66ft 10in (20.32m)

Beam: 16ft 9in (5.08m)

Engines: 2 x MAN V12-1400

Top speed: 36-38 knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.princessyachts.com

