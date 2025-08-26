New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Prestige M7

The Prestige M7 will make its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival as a multihull with superyacht styling.

While Prestige has built its name on flybridge cruisers from 40-75ft, its first powercat in 2022 marked a significant shift of focus.

The M48 claimed to offer the volume of a 60-footer on a 48ft platform; the superyacht-style M8 then targeted the 85ft market with a 65ft platform; and here, making its world debut as the third in the Prestige multihull line, is the Prestige M7 that slots neatly between the two.

Measuring 59ft (but apparently delivering the volume of a 75ft monohull), the M7 is built at the same Monfalcone factory as the M8. That enables it to offer much the same combination of high-level finish and customisation potential as the larger model but the first key ‘standard’ option comes at the back end.

The slightly sunken aft cockpit can be specced with a large central C-shaped dinette that faces aft through a gate toward the deck extension of the hi-lo swim platform. Or it can trade that central seating for an asymmetrical arrangement, comprising a corner lounger on the port side, a large L-shaped seating unit to starboard and a single central set of steps to ascend to the raised saloon level.

Either way, ease of movement is outstanding, thanks to a transverse run of teak decking immediately behind the superstructure.

The bow achieves that same trick with a lateral walkway behind a pair of loungers that morph into a sunken forepeak bow lounge. If the internal saloon and the beamy flybridge look a shade featureless and open plan, they certainly bring plenty of flexibility in terms of freestanding furniture. The internal staircase and optional skylounge also bring plenty of security and shelter to the party.

The cabins also look like a major strength. thanks to a deep bridge deck linking the two hulls. A dramatic 215ft² full-beam owner’s cabin shares the same staircase as the port VIP and comes with a desk, a settee and a his-and-hers bathroom.

There’s also a double and a twin to starboard, as well as a port crew quarters as standard, plus the option of an extra crew cabin aft. That’s an option worth considering because, while this big, beamy, deep-chested boat is impressive in lots of ways, its standard fit-out provides no dedicated heads for day guests.

Prestige M7 Specifications:

LOA: 58ft 6in (17.84m)

Beam: 24ft 10in (7.56m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D8-550s on V-drives

Top speed: 22 knots

Price: from €3.8M ex VAT

Contact details: www.prestige-yachts.com

