New Aquila 50 Yacht: ‘Explorer’ aesthetic with showstopping owner’s cabin

The new Aquila 50 Yacht, which made its debut at last month’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, is the first to feature Aquila’s new ‘explorer’ aesthetic.

The most obvious visual difference of the new Aquila 50 Yacht is the tall freeboard and a distinctive kink in the sheerline that raises the height of the foredeck. Coupled with huge single-piece hull windows and a deep bridge deck, this creates the light and volume needed for its show-stopping forward owner’s cabin.

The Aquila 50 Yacht’s main-deck accommodation is fairly typical motor-cat fare with a broad aft cockpit, an almost square-shaped saloon and a versatile foredeck lounge with four separate sun loungers and an aft-facing bow bench. The saloon has a lounge-diner to port and either a sofa to starboard or an optional inside helm. And the aft galley features a large swing-up rear window that turns the worktop into a cockpit bar.

Stairs descend on either side to the two ensuite guest doubles and an extra space that can be specified either as a utility room or a fourth cross-bunk cabin. The owner’s cabin is forward and down a couple of steps. Beyond the sheer space and light that comes from spanning the full width of both hulls and having windows on three sides, it is impressive for two other reasons.

Firstly, unlike most full-beam catamaran cabins, which drop down into the hulls on either side of the bed, this is all on one level but still boasts an impressive 6ft 7in (2m) of headroom. Secondly, it is completely open-plan (except for the heads and shower cubicles) with the bathroom to port and a lounge area to starboard, although you can ask for more separation if required.

The flybridge is suitably large with lots of lounging and dining space aft, a great wet bar and a two-seat helm position. The fly doesn’t occupy the full beam – there are no overhangs above the side decks – but we love the extra set of forward steps leading down to the bow lounge. For extra practicality, the hardtop can be fitted with a sunroof or solar panelling and enclosed with transparent screens for year- round use. And it’s good to see that the optional hydraulic bathing platform is powerful enough to handle Aquila’s own 4.3m RIB tender.

As for the driving dynamics, Volvo and Yanmar engine options are available, as well as a diesel electric hybrid package. But in all cases, bow-bulbs extend the LOA for more efficient low-speed cruising and increased forward buoyancy, helping eliminate the hobby-horsing you get from some power-cats. Available via UK dealer Approved Boats, the Aquila 50 is expected to make its European debut in April at the Multihull Show in La Grande-Motte.

Aquila 50 Yacht Specifications:

LOA: 52ft 2in (15.90m)

Beam: 25ft 6in (7.76m)

Engines: 2 x 380-480hp Volvo Penta or 550hp Yanmar

Top speed: 25 knots

Price from: £1.35m inc VAT

Contact details: www.aquilaboats.com

