New boats at Dusseldorf: Boarncruiser Ocean 53 Sport – A Steely Long-distance Motor Yacht

Boarnstream Yachting will bring their latest steel masterpiece, the Boarncruiser Ocean 53 Sport, which blends toughness and luxury, to the Düsseldorf Boat Show

Having enjoyed its world premiere at the HISWA In-Water Boat Show near Amsterdam in September 2025, the new Boarncruiser 53 Ocean is also putting in an appearance in Düsseldorf. Created by Dutch builder, Boarnstream Yachting, which has more than 60 years experience in steel boats to fall back on, this fully steel, Category A, long-distance motor yacht appears to do a great job of mixing toughness with luxury.

It all starts with a semi-displacement hull, which uses a rounded bilge in pursuit of comfort and efficiency. While the standard Ocean 53 Coupé and Ocean 53 Flybridge models pair that with twin Volvo Penta D4-175s, this new Sport model uses twin Cummins QSB 6.7L engines ranging from 305-480hp apiece.

It also employs a Hull Vane (a submerged wing at the transom) to provide a little bit of lift at the aft end. That helps minimise pitching at sea, while also improving efficiency, reducing the size of the wake, uprating stability throughout the rev range and elevating the top end to Boarnstream’s target speed of 16 knots.

At 35 tonnes, it’s by no means a lightweight cruiser, but the result of all this work is a range in the region of 2,500 nautical miles at 6 knots – plus of course, the capacity to deliver a relatively comfy ride, even on an exposed passage.

If the dynamics look well judged for keen cruisers, the deck layouts look equally practical. The twin helm comes with a skipper’s side door and a sociable port dinette. Further aft, the galley straddles the central walkway with an L-shaped unit to port and some linear cabinetry to starboard.

Through the wide-opening aft doors, the cockpit uses a U-shaped dinette, which faces forward to a deck that looks ideal for freestanding furniture. And if you pop back inside and head down the starboard staircase, the lower deck is arranged around a full-beam owner’s cabin, a forward VIP, a starboard bunk room and a pair of bathrooms.

Whether for storage, for servicing, for upgrades or simply for moving around the boat in a swell, it’s clear that single-level decks and easy access are key priorities here. But as a semi-custom yacht, the options are also very significant. While the hull and superstructure are fixed, pretty much anything else can be dovetailed with your ideas – including interior layouts, materials and technical components.

Boarncruiser Ocean 53 Sport Specifications:

LOA: 54ft 10in (16.71m)

Beam: 16ft 5in (5.00m)

Engines: Twin Cummins QSB6.7 305-480hp

Top speed: 12-16 knots

Price: On application

Contact details: www.boarnstream.com

