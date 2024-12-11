New Van den Hoven Voyager 56 Fly: A customizable cruiser with ‘superyacht standards’

Long-established Dutch builder Van den Hoven is set to introduce a new versatile cruiser, Van den Hoven Voyager 56 Fly, with what it calls “superyacht standards of luxury and comfort”.

As the name suggests, the Van den Hoven Voyager 56 Fly is conceived as a multi-theatre platform that can excel in northern Europe and Scandinavia just as easily as the Med and the Caribbean. To that end, this robust all-aluminium design from superyacht specialist, René van der Velden, features a sheltered aft deck with space for an extra corner sofa, as well as a foredeck bow lounge big enough for six.

There’s room in the garage for a Williams tender and an assortment of toys and, in spite of its fairly compact proportions, the flybridge provides a variety of seating and sunbed options, plus a fully featured helm, an integrated starboard wet bar and a decent expanse of open deck at the aft end.

When shelter is required, the main deck saloon steps up with a lounge, a dining area, a galley and twin helm seats. A broad walkway runs through the middle of the saloon and while you could argue that this linear arrangement lends the bench seating a simplistic feel, Van den Hoven’s custom approach means that in addition to finessing the materials, finishes and equipment lists, you can also change the layout, not just revising the lower deck arrangement but also repositioning the flybridge steps.

The lower deck is designed to enable six people to spend long spells on board, thanks to an ensuite owner’s bow cabin, a VIP mid cabin and a port bunk room with a day heads.

On the face of it, the smaller Voyager 50 can sleep just as many people, but there’s no doubt that the deck space, headroom, comfort level and the amount of natural light are all a major step up on this larger model.

As regards cruising dynamics, Van den Hoven claims that with an “ultra-lightweight” hull and a pair of Volvo Penta D6 600s on shafts, the new 56 ought to offer impressive cruising economy, alongside a top end in the region of 22 knots. Handling ought to be decent too, thanks to quite a low-slung coupé-style profile that’s actually quite reminiscent of the latest Nimbus flybridge.

It will come as no surprise to learn then that a non-fly version will also be emerging in the near future. In the meantime, if you like what you see, the Voyager 56 will be making its debut at the HISWA Boat Show near Amsterdam in September 2025.

Van den Hoven Voyager 56 Fly Specifications:

LOA: 49ft 0in (18.45m)

Beam: 15ft 4in (5.30m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D6 600s

Top speed: 22 knots

Price: €2.74m ex taxes

Contact details: www.bvandenhovenjachtbouw.nl

