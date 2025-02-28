Sanlorenzo SP92: Subtle performance with a €9 million price tag

Launched at last September's Cannes boat show, the Sanlorenzo SP92 takes an understated approach to performance.

Some yards like their boats to scream performance from every angle while others prefer a subtler approach. The Sanlorenzo SP92, which made its debut at September’s Cannes show, falls firmly into the latter category.

At first glance it could be mistaken for a long-range displacement cruiser. The vertical windscreen, long waterline length and relatively small white-printed portholes are usually associated with slow, comfortable explorer yachts but that’s all part of the SP92’s appeal.

It’s only when you catch sight of the two huge MJP waterjets that its true potential becomes clear. Thanks to a pair of 2,000hp MAN V12 engines, this supersized sportscruiser will outpace any current Sunseeker bar the outboard powered Hawk 38 and even give the performance-oriented Pershing X-class range a decent run for its money.

This understated elegance also extends to the fit-out. The long aft deck is deliberately clean and uncluttered, allowing guests on the central seating/sunpad island to make the most of the views out over the barrier-free beach club area. Even the cleats, winches and side gates are concealed under covers to maintain the minimalist aesthetic and we couldn’t spot a single stainless steel guardrail – just lots of beautifully smooth GRP mouldings and top quality teak with silver-coloured caulking.

The interior is just as non-conformist, with an unusual double-height lobby/lounge area just inside the cockpit doors that’s open to both the main saloon half a deck up and the companionway leading to the cabins, half a deck down. Even these are unusual, with the owner’s suite located forward and facing across the beam towards its own bathroom.

It’s also worth pointing out that there’s a small flydeck concealed within its bronze-coloured wheelhouse roof, as well as enough solar panels to power most of the hotel loads at anchor. It’s a truly fascinating design and we’d have to spend time on it at sea to really understand how well it works. But for now, we can only applaud Sanlorenzo’s courage in championing something as thoroughly different as this.

Sanlorenzo SP92 Specifications

LOA: 91ft 8in (27.95m)

Beam: 23ft 4in (7.1m)

Engines: twin 2,000hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: From €9million ex tax

