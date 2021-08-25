Could 222m Project Somnio become the world’s largest superyacht?

Construction of the world’s largest ‘residential superyacht’ is underway in Romania. Project Somnio is due to launch in mid-2024.

At 33,500GT and with an LOA of 728ft (222m), the 10-deck Project Somnio will be more than twice the volume of any superyacht presently in service but whether it counts as a true superyacht or a very exclusive cruise ship is open to debate.

Project Somnio is essentially a cross between a shared private yacht and an ultra-high-end cruise ship with a carefully planned cruising itinerary that will take her multiple owners to all corners of the globe in seven-star luxury. The launch date is scheduled for mid-2024.

There will be a total of 39 suites spread across six decks that will be available for purchase. Prices reportedly start at around €9.5 million, although the official line is that these are being offered to a select group of ultra-high-net-worth people strictly by ‘invitation only’.

The project can lay claim to an impressive design pedigree: Swedish naval architects Tillberg Design, best known for its work on cruise ships, designed the hull, while London-based Winch Design, one of the most successful superyacht and private aviation studios, is responsible for its exterior and interior styling.

Norwegian builder Vard, part of the vast Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri, is overseeing the build.

Project Somnio will be Vard’s largest project to date and substantially bigger than its other headline-grabbing work in progress, the 183m REV Ocean, presently billed as the longest superyacht in the world but whose handover has recently been pushed back to 2024.

One of Somnio’s co-founders is Captain Erik Bredhe, whose previous credits include the residential cruise ship The World, which launched in 2002 and, although 25m (82ft) shorter than Project Somnio, boasts around 30% more volume.

It is too early for Somnio’s full inventory to be released, but is said to include a state-of-the-art medical facility and the renderings above show a vast aft-deck swimming pool.

Project Somnio will have a top speed of 18.5 knots and an unrefuelled range of 8,000nm from its diesel-electric powertrain.