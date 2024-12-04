A pair of new Absolute motoryachts will arrive in spring 2025

Absolute has released renderings of two new models due out next year. The Absolute Navetta 62 will arrive first in spring, followed by the Absolute 70 Fly later in the summer

The Absolute Navetta 62 is a three-cabin, three-bathroom design that sits between the Navetta 58 and Navetta 64. The 70 Fly is a four-cabin, four-bathroom boat that will become the flagship of the current flybridge range.

Both new models share the latest Absolute design cues, namely masses of superstructure glazing, cut out bulwarks, reverse transoms, glazed cockpit balustrades and modular outdoor furniture that can be arranged however you choose.

The principal styling difference between the Navetta and Fly models are the bow and windscreen treatments – the former’s being close to vertical, the latter’s more conventionally raked.

There is not much to separate them in terms of propulsion either. Both use Volvo Penta IPS pod drives, although the Navetta 62 has a choice of twin IPS1200s or 1350s, whereas the 70 Fly is only offered with the IPS1350s. Given their respective sizes and displacements, there’s only likely to be a few knots difference in top speeds too – we’d estimate somewhere in the high 20s on all counts.

The most interesting new feature of the 70 Fly is a full-height sliding window on the port side of the saloon for a more open-air feel. This aside, both their main decks follow the established trend for aft galleys with dining tables opposite and lounge areas ahead of them. Both also have twin helm stations to starboard with doors out to the side deck. They will also have lighter coloured interiors than existing boats in the range.

The arrangement of the lower deck cabins is more unusual, with both craft featuring forward owner’s cabins with ensuites in the bow, and generous full beam VIP suites amidships. This also explains why both designs have larger hull windows near the bow than further aft.

The 70 Fly has two more twin/double ensuite guest cabins sandwiched between the main suites, whereas the 62 only has the one more. Both have an extra crew cabin further aft. The 70 Fly also has a large hydraulic bathing platform that runs up and down a 45-degree slope, revealing a moulded staircase as it drops.

Convivial foredeck lounges with plenty of seating and sunbathing options, and long flybridges with hardtop options, which can be specified with or without sunroofs or solar panelling, complete these impressive new craft.

