Designed to combine cutting edge sport and indulgent luxury with uncommonly low emissions, the new Azimut S7 adheres to the same ethos that underpins the broader Azimut S Class.

It uses triple IPS drives and a carbon fibre-infused hull, which has been created by Azimut’s technical team in partnership with Volvo Penta’s engineers for a claimed reduction in fuel consumption of up to 30% at medium and high speeds.

The use of carbon fibre in the superstructure reduces overall weight, while the compact IPS drives create the volume required for four lower deck cabins, a two-berth crew cabin and a large aft tender garage.

While that’s impressive for a 70ft planing motoryacht, the main deck spaces look equally good.

With a single-level saloon and cockpit linked by sliding patio doors, the integration of indoor and outdoor is very fluid.

And the compact sportbridge keeps the aft end drenched in sunshine while providing a great alternative to the eight-person foredeck terrace.

Azimut S7 specifications

LOA: 71ft 2in (21.68m)

Beam: 16ft 11in (5.15m)

Engines: Triple 800hp Volvo Penta D13 IPS1050s

Top speed: 35 knots

Price: Available on application