Azimut Seadeck 9 first look: New flagship of the range due for 2026 launch

Azimut has released the first teaser renderings of a new 84ft flagship for its Seadeck range of beach club boats, called the Azimut Seadeck 9...

The news comes before the first Azimut Seadeck yacht has even hit the water, and takes the total number of models already confirmed to three. First to launch in spring 2024 will be the 57ft Seadeck 6, followed by a 72ft Seadeck 7 in the summer. Both are due to be exhibited at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival.

The new Azimut Seadeck 9 will be the largest yet when it arrives in early 2026. A key feature of this new flagship will be its beach deck stern, which will include fold-down quarter platforms and a Transformer bathing platform.

Together they will deliver a three-level cascade terrace of over 650ft² (60m²), complete with a spa-pool at its centre. The chief creative credits for the Seadeck 9’s exterior and space planning go to Alberto Mancini, while the innovative interior schemes are the work of Milan-based firm, Matteo Thun & Partners, and represents its first yachting project.

Azimut is not yet disclosing any more specification details ahead of the launch of the first Azimut Seadeck 9. However, we do know they will all feature diesel electric hybrid powertrains from Volvo Penta on IPS pod drives.

Azimut says these models will take the Italian builder significantly closer to a sustainable future and will include high percentages of sustainable materials such as cork and flax.

Overall, it is claimed Azimut Seadeck yachts will reduce the CO² emissions of an average year’s use – meaning those emitted while running, at anchor and berthed – by as much as 40% when compared to a conventional model of similar size.

“Not only does that mean state-of-the-art technologies as regards emissions, propulsion and energy consumption,” says Azimut-Benetti chairwoman Giovanna Vitelli, “but also a heightened sense of well-being for all aboard.” Key to this latter aspect is the way these models will connect with nature, especially around their sterns.

Complete with fold-down bulwarks aft, open transoms and large hydraulic platforms, they are said to have been inspired by the success of the similar concept Oasis Deck solutions aboard some of the group’s bigger Benetti superyacht models. Azimut is calling its Seadeck sterns ‘fun islands’.