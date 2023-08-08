Azimut strengthens links with Bates Wharf Marine

Italian yacht builder, Azimut, has entered into an exciting new partnership with Bates Wharf Marine Sales, a dealer with a long history of award-winning service in the UK.

Bates Wharf Marine Sales has been collaborating with Azimut for the last six years and, thanks to a well-established client base in the UK, has greatly assisted Azimut in responding to the needs of the British market.

This cooperation has now been further strengthened. Beginning with the September boat show in Cannes, where Azimut will hold the worldwide premiere of its Magellano 60, Bates Wharf will welcome visitors as “Azimut Yachts UK”.

The modern Azimut fleet

The UK is a rapidly expanding market for Azimut and the new partnership with Bates Wharf Marine Sales is its attempt to provide the most suitable Azimut yachts for both new and existing boaters.

With an extraordinarily wide range of boats across seven product lines, they’re certainly well placed to achieve that. At the entry point in terms of size are the sporting American-style performance weekenders of the Verve line and the Atlantis range of hard top cruisers.

Flybridge fans will appreciate the choice between the modern and voluminous models of the Fly line, the classically styled flybridge cruisers of the Magellano range and the streamlined style of the S line‘s low-profile Sportfly boats.

For those in search of a greener boating life, the ultra-efficient Seadeck hybrid series is a great option and for top-end boaters, the imposing Grande line of luxury motoryachts is very tough to ignore.

Azimut in the UK

Jad Zakkak Migliorini, Azimut’s Europe Head of Sales & Delivery Operations said: “We always put our customers first and foremost in all we do, and having a partner who shares this philosophy and approach is essential for us.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Bates Wharf Marine because we trust in the commitment and abilities of such a historical and prominent player in the English market who will be able to offer their tailor-made approach to our British clientele.

Bates Wharf Marine Managing Director, Richard Bates, also expressed his satisfaction:

“We feel that this is the right time to concentrate on this exciting brand and to take the lead through our UK network of offices in becoming the official UK Azimut Yachts Dealership, supplying yachts on a retail basis directly to our clients.”