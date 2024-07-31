Bekkers Yacht Azur 45 first look: Sheltering features for boaters and their valuables

Premium quality of build and finish might command a hefty price-tag but the Bekkers Yacht Azur 45 looks well worth it

Bekkers Yachts’ main business is making stainless steel fittings for some of Holland’s leading superyacht yards, so when it says it builds the Azur 45 to superyacht standards it really means it.

The hull is constructed from aluminium rather than steel but you only have to look at the mirror-smooth finish of the paintwork and immaculate surfacing to see how seriously they take that claim. And that’s before you get to the stainless steel detailing around the stem and grab rails. Weld marks must be a sackable offence as you won’t find a single one anywhere in sight.

There are also some genuinely fresh design ideas; all the stainless steel cupholders dotted around the cockpit incorporate a second slot for mobile phones, the hard top has a huge mirrored glass skylight in the middle of it and the dining area is protected by glazed buttresses to stop the wind swirling in from the sides.

Being hand-built, much of the cockpit and interior layout can be customised to suit, but the one we saw at the recent Palma show had a big triple sunpad over a garage for water toys with a generous seating area amidships and a galley/wetbar to starboard opposite the helm station. This is dominated by a large leather- wrapped rectangular steering wheel fashioned from stainless steel – of course!

Although its primary focus is day boating, the lower deck does have a decent owner’s cabin in the bow (with a very cool watch safe that rises up from the bedside cabinet), a smaller guest double that’s open to the lobby and a very generous shared heads compartment between the two.

Inevitably the price is pretty punchy but on this occasion the quality of the build and finish do live up to the premium billing. And with capacity to build just a five a year, exclusivity is pretty much guaranteed.

Bekkers Yacht Azur 45 specifications:

LOA: 44ft 3in (13.5m)

Beam: 14ft 2in (4.32m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta 440hp IPS600

Top speed: 30+ knots

Price: From €1.6m

Contact details: www.bekkersyachts.com

