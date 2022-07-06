Jeanneau CC12.5 WA yacht tour: Inside the €300k Cap Camarat flagship

Forty years after the first Cap Camarat, there’s a new flagship. The Jeanneau CC12.5 WA is the biggest boat ever to wear the badge. Does bigger mean best?

Jeanneau’s Cap Camarat line celebrates its 40th birthday in 2022 and what better way to start the party than by launching the biggest Cap Camarat ever, the Jeanneau CC12.5 WA (walkaround).

An incredible 36,000 Cap Camarats have hit the water since the range was launched at the 1982 Paris Boat Show, many of those a cheap and cheerful way for a family to find their feet out on the water. This new flagship is significantly different.

Not only is it nearly 40ft in length but with the option of twin or triple Yamaha outboards powering a hull designed by Michael Peters, it is a high performance machine with a 45-knot top speed and a price tag over €300,000 once you’ve added options and VAT.

This boat elevates the Cap Camarat range to a new level but does it have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with Axopar, Saxdor and a host of RIB brands that you could buy for similar money?

If you associate the Cap Camarat range with comparable 6-8m fare, then the 12.5 at 39ft 1in (11.9m) feels like a properly grown-up boat from within its deep and well designed cockpit.

Article continues below…

This area is packed with functionality, from the folding table with its built-in handrails and cup holders to the dinette backrest which pops up and lies flat to create a sunpad.

Then there’s the ubiquitous balcony, which is a refreshingly simple affair on the Jeanneau CC12.5 WA that lowers down on a couple of cords (much like the bathing platform of a Jeanneau sailing boat) to create a lovely vista from the starboard-biased dinette and another access point into the water with a slot-in boarding ladder.

Read Jack’s full review of the Jeanneau CC12.5 WA in the August issue of MBY, out July 7.

Jeanneau CC12.5 WA specifications

LOA: 39ft 1in (11.9m)

Beam: 11ft 9in (3.58m)

Draught: 2ft 8in (0.82m)

Displacement (ex. engines): 5.9 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 1,150L

Water capacity: 200L

RCD category: B for 11 people

Design: Sarrazin, Michael Peters and Jeanneau

Engines: Triple 300hp Yamaha V6 outboards

Top speed: 45 knots

Cruising range: 250nm @ 30 knots

Starting price: €197,810 (ex. VAT)

Price as filmed: €300,000 (ex. VAT)