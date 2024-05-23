Cormate Chase 32 tour: Fast, Stylish and practical weekender

Hugo Andreae was really quite taken with the Cormate Chase 32, which in its turquoise gelcoat stands out among the ranks of white production craft

Tucked into an unusually verdant corner of the Southampton boat show, the new Cormate Chase 32 looked even more colourful than expected. Resplendent in its turquoise gelcoat offset by a silver boot topping and golden teak rubbing strip, it stood out like a multi-coloured jewel among the serried ranks of white production craft.

It wasn’t just the colour scheme that set it apart; with its reverse angled windscreen, subtly contoured topsides, voluptuous flared bow and razor sharp 24.5 degree deep vee hull, it offered a tantalising alternative to the ever increasing number of Axopar wannabes popping up in the market.

The other significant difference is that the Cormate Chase 32 derives much of its performance from the way it’s built rather than raw power.

Strategic use of carbon fibre for some of the mouldings along with a light but stiff foam cored twin step hull keeps the weight down to less than three tonnes. This in turn allows Cormate to fit one big engine rather than two, saving yet more weight, fuel and cost while still delivering serious pace.

The boat show example was fitted with an 8.2-litre Mercury V8 inboard pumping out 430hp for an estimated top speed of 50 knots but you can also opt for a single outboard engine, up to and including Mercury’s 600hp V12.

The port side helm station with a waist high console separating the driver from the passenger may take a bit of getting used to, as will the racing style throttles, but that’s all part of the Cormate appeal.

As ever, the detailing is first rate with neat little touches like clam cleats for easy adjustment of the fenders, a storage slot for the cockpit table built into the mid-bench, teak grab rails and cup holders, a Coast Key wireless kill cord system and fordeck solar panels for topping up the lithium ion battery.

The extra few feet of length it offers over the Cormate T28 also make a big difference to comfort on board. There’s now room for a cockpit wet bar with a two diesel hob, fridge and sink, and extra passenger capacity in the form of a two person leaning post ahead of the sociable four person dinette.

It’s the same story below deck where you’ll find a good sized convertible double bed and proper separate heads compartment with a pull-out shower and carbon fibre toilet!

There’s plenty of storage down here too, including a long but shallow void under the cockpit that could just about pass as a sleeping space for a very understanding child.

If the Chase 32 is half as much fun to drive as it is to look at, it should be a cracker.

Cormate Chase 32 specifications

LOA: 32ft 6in (9.89m)

BEAM: 8ft 8in (2.63m)

ENGINE: Mercury inboard or outboard from 300-600hp

TOP SPEED: 45-73 knots

PRICE FROM: £254,356 inc VAT

CONTACT: www.cormate.co.uk