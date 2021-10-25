This brand new 250fter from Feadship will undoubtedly be the star of the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Every boat show has its show-stopper that spins heads, drops jaws and is a selfie-crowd magnet. For this year’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, that’s going to be Feadship’s latest masterpiece, Boardwalk.

Stretching 252ft from its oh-so-long and pointy bow to its three-deck stern, the low-slung superyacht is from the drawing board of Feadship‘s in-house De Voogt Naval Architects who opted for a steel hull and aluminium lid.

What’s refreshing about Boardwalk‘s lines is that they eschew the latest fads for polarising inverted bows, or axe bows, or a million windows, or swirly bits incorporated into the superstructure. The yacht is just long, lean, sleek and low. Almost to the point of being understated. Almost.

Cool design elements include huge bow-side doors for tender storage leaving the transom for a dedicated beach club. Add to that the oversize pool and spa, and the top-deck helipad.

The interior – which we haven’t seen yet – is by Seattle-based Amy Halffman of Halffman Design, who managed over 100 yacht-builds when she was head of interior design at Westport Yachts.

Actually Boardwalk became a bit of a YouTube sensation earlier this year when superyacht photographer Tom van Oossanen followed the yacht on its perilous journey being towed through the pinch-tight Dutch canals.

As for Boardwalk‘s lucky owner, it’s Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who’s reckoned to own over 500 restaurants across the U.S. including the much-loved Bubba Gump Shrimp Company chain. Mr. Fertitta still has his 164-foot Westship he also calls Boardwalk.

Powering the new Boardwalk is a pair of honking MTU V16s that punch her to a top speed of 17.5 knots with 14-knot cruising. With massive 154,400-litre tanks, her range between fill-ups should be impressive.

Boardwalk specification

LOA: 252ft 7ins (77m)

Beam: 40ft 4ins (12.3m)

Engines: 2x MTU 16V4000 M63L

Top speed: 17.5 knots

Price: Undisclosed