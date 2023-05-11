Custom Line 140 first look: New flagship superyacht from the Italian giant

Custom Line’s new flagship is an impressive showcase for the Ferretti Group’s unique combination of industrial might and Italian craftsmanship…

At nearly 140ft in length, the Custom Line 140 comprises more than 5,000sqft of interior and exterior space, all carefully integrated over four decks and wrapped in taut, sporting lines that are very much in keeping with the brand’s high-performance planing line.

In the forward part of the main deck, the full-beam owner’s cabin covers nearly 500sqft on its own. In addition to a central bed and walk-in wardrobes, it features a full-beam bathroom with a separate shower and an exclusive designer bathtub.

As you would hope on a yacht of this scale and calibre, there’s also the option of a private owner’s terrace, projecting out above the water on the starboard side.

Down below, there are three VIP doubles and a guest twin, plus three double crew cabins in the bow. There’s also a captain’s cabin neatly positioned alongside the bridge on the upper deck – and it’s clear that Custom Line has been very careful with the crew routes too.

The practical service areas are positioned on the port side of each deck, enabling the designers to promote guest privacy by linking them with discreet internal staircases and a service lift.

In terms of the general ambience, the Custom Line 140 uses ceiling heights of at least 2m throughout, as well as large hull windows and expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing, to bring plenty of natural light into the living areas.

The internal fit-out is defined by natural, tactile fabrics that make good use of that light. But if suede, leather and “sand flamed oak” are not your cup of tea, the Custom Line Atelier is of course on hand to help you tailor the style to your needs.

Back outside, an electro-hydraulic system transforms the aft deck into a spacious waterside terrace, featuring a convertible solarium with plenty of room for freestanding furniture. That’s supplemented on the upper deck with a forward seating and sunbathing area and an aft alfresco dining zone.

From here, you get direct access into the skylounge, where more floor-to-ceiling windows open up huge views. And the sun deck ramps up the day boating facilities again with a hydromassage tub, a forward bar and a big central lounge beneath a carbon fibre hardtop.

With a gross tonnage of just under 400GT, this might be the largest yacht ever built by Custom Line but a lot of attention has also been paid to the driving dynamics. The use of carbon fibre in the hull, superstructure and hardtop helps keep the weight down and the draft low.

You can supplement the standard Naiad 525 fins with optional Seakeeper NG18 gyroscopic stabilisers for extra stability at anchor. And with twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines as standard, the Custom Line 140 should achieve an impressive top speed in the region of 21.5 knots.

Custom Line 140 specifications

LOA: 139ft 10in (42.61m)

Beam: 28ft 0in (8.54m)

Engines: 2 x 2,638hp MTU 16V 2000 M96Ls

Top speed: 21.5 knots

Price: Available on applications