When you see inside the award-winning Gulf Craft Majesty 140, you’ll soon realise why this Middle Eastern superyacht design has been so successful...

Port Hercules in Monaco is an intimidating boating environment to say the least – not every boat fits in with the jet set crowd, but the Gulf Craft Majesty 140 certainly does.

Nick got on board this remarkable vessel at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show and, luckily for us, he was allowed to take his GoPro with him.

In this video, he covers every inch of this vast superyacht, from the sprawling beach club back aft to the equally decadent foredeck.

Everything you’d want to see on a superyacht is present and correct on the Gulf Craft Majesty 140 – there’s a full-beam main-deck owner’s suite, complete with a proper bath, but that’s not the only place to take a relaxing soak.

The upper deck spa pool is arguably the star of the show on this superyacht, with enough room for four guests to enjoy the bubbles without having to get too close to one another.

Enjoy the tour…

Gulf Craft Majesty 140 specifications

LOA: 141ft 5in (43.10m)

LWL: 116ft 8in (35.60m)

Draft: 7ft 2in (2.20m)

Beam: 27ft 3in (8.30m)

Fuel capacity: 11,770 US gal (44,555l)

Engines: Twin 2,600hp MTU V16s

Top speed: 20 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Range: 4,000nm

Price: $19,500,000