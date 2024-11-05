Dale 45 Classic first look: A new and improved gentleman’s boat

The Dale 45 Classic is a new and improved version of the 2005 original and a quintessential gentleman's boat archetype.

Technically, the Dale 45 Classic is not an all-new boat, having originally been launched back in 2005, but after a pause in production, during which the focus switched to other models in the range, a customer recently asked them to build another one, and Dale was only too happy to oblige. The resulting Dale 45 Classic is every bit as handsome as before but with a number of improvements to make it even easier to live with.

That starts with an extended bathing platform that allows you to store a tender on board without spoiling that gorgeous reverse sheer transom with its central swing out gate. The deep cockpit feels as safe and secure as ever with its opposing benches sheltered by the wheelhouse roof and side extensions, but lift the central hatch and it reveals another major upgrade – a gyro stabiliser to back up its legendary seakeeping with roll-free comfort.

The original Dale 45 Classic had an open-backed wheelhouse, which was later changed to a fully enclosed one. This latest one follows the same pattern but with full teak frames to the two-part stable door and drop-down electric window adding an extra layer of class. As with all the woodwork on board, the quality of the craftsmanship is next-level. Even the oak bottle holders under the helm seat are tailor made to fit your tipple of choice.

Recommended videos for you

The saloon itself is relatively compact by 50ft standards but thanks to a clever sliding mechanism on the helm bench that allows you to extend the dinette at anchor and shrink it back again once underway, it works very effectively. The helm has also been updated with state-of-the-art nav gear built into a lacquered teak dashboard.

It’s a similar story below decks, where the generous forward master suite and practical u-shaped galley get the lion’s share of the floorplan, while the guest cabin is tucked under the port helm station. The only real compromise we can spot on this boat is that both of the ensuite bathrooms make do with shower curtains rather than proper glass cubicles!

Article continues below…

Dale 45 Classic Specifications:

LOA: 50ft 0in (15.24m)

Beam: 14ft 1in (4.3m)

Top speed: 26-30 knots

Engines: 2 x 480-600hp Yanmar or Volvo shaftdrive

Price: From £1.45m ex tax

Contact details: www.dalenelson.co.uk

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.