Delphia 10 first look: Dutch-designed electric sportsboat will crack 40 knots

The new Vripack-designed Delphia 10 is a very versatile yacht. You can spec it with either a diesel engine of up to 110hp or an electric shaft drive from 40 to 80hp.

You can also tailor the layout to your needs with one of three standard arrangements. The Delphia 10 Sedan is a traditional pilothouse model with walkaround side decks and a large cockpit settee.

The Lounge model (pictured) uses a fully open design, with plenty of seating and a forward cockpit, securely contained within elevated side decks. And the Lounge Top model uses a large flat hardtop that makes a great platform for solar panels.

In all cases, this new baby of the Delphia range is designed to deliver a flexible and contemporary day boating experience with a bright and practical lower deck for overnight stays.

Windows both in the hull and the console sides provide panoramic views from the Queen-size scissor berth, as well as lots of natural light – and the bathroom comes with a separate shower for user-friendly weekending.

Delphia 10 specifications

LOA: 32ft 1in (9.78m)

Beam: 11ft 5in (3.49m)

Engines: Single inboard electric 40-80hp / up to 110hp diesel

Top speed: 44 knots

Price: £229,950 (inc. VAT)