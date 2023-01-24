Delta 48 Coupé first look: Is this the sharpest-looking boat on the market?

Delta Carbon Yachts has released the first renderings of the Delta 48 Coupé – a fully enclosed 50-knot sportscruiser with some of the sharpest lines afloat...

The new Delta 48 Coupé measures just over 49ft long and, as with the rest of the Swedish yard’s range, features an all-carbon hull and deck to keep the weight down and improve performance and fuel efficiency.

Despite a generous 13ft beam, the new model weighs just seven tonnes, roughly half the weight of a Princess V50, so even when it’s powered by the same 440hp Volvo D6 engines (albeit on sterndrives rather than IPS pods), it should reach a top speed of 44 knots in comparison to the British boat’s 31-knot maximum.

While Delta hasn’t yet released any fuel burn rates, this should also make for exceptionally fuel efficient passage-making at its comfortable cruising pace of 32 knots.

For owners more focused on speed than fuel efficiency there is also an option to fit it with a pair of Mercury’s latest 600hp V12 Verado outboards.

In this guise it should easily top 50 knots flat out with a fast cruise of 40 knots. The design credits for the hull go to the performance boat gurus at Mannerfelt Design, famous for producing some of the world’s fastest race and leisure boats.

It’s not all about speed though – the deep walkaround decks on both sides of the wheelhouse should make it a safe boat to crew and move around, enabling guests to access the sunpads on the foredeck as well as the stern.

A sociable cockpit with fixed seating on all four sides of a teak table makes al fresco dining possible, while the hardtop overhang and extended side buttresses should add some protection from the wind, spray and sun.

A hydraulic platform on the sterndrive version also makes carrying a small RIB possible. Sliding glass doors give access to the wheelhouse, which features wraparound glazing and slender mullions to maximise visibility from the helm.

A large retractable fabric sunroof further enhances the feeling of an open boat. A portside dinette opposite a galley to starboard keeps all the living space on one level. A pair of two-person benches on either side of the companionway ensure the skipper can be joined by up to three guests.

The lower deck is purely for overnighting duties with two mirrored guest cabins amidships sharing a starboardside bathroom and day head. The owner’s cabin forward enjoys the lion’s share of the space as well as its own ensuite bathroom.

The build of the first Delta 48 Coupé has already started at Delta’s facility in Estonia with delivery expected in early 2023 in time for its debut at Stockholm’s Allt för Sjön boat show in March.

Prices start at €945,000 excluding taxes, but expect a fully specified one, including a Seakeeper gyro stabiliser, to weigh in at around €1.44 million including VAT.

“I’ve always been a fan of Delta’s approach to building boats. Speed and fuel efficiency are two sides of the same coin; get one right and the other will follow,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae.

“It doesn’t hurt that this new Delta 48 Coupé also happens to look the business. Hopefully this will be the model that finally cracks the UK market.”

Delta 48 Coupé specifications

LOA: 49ft 4in / 15.03m

Beam: 13ft 1in / 3.99m

Draft: 3ft 3in / 1.00m

Air draft (antennas down): 10ft 6in / 3.20m

Displacement (dry): 7,000 kg

Fuel capacity: 1,200 litres

Water capacity: 400 litres

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta D6 / Twin 600hp Mercury V12 Verado outboards

Top speed: 42-50 knots

Range: 400 nm @ 30 knots

CE category: B

Starting price: €945,000 (ex. VAT)