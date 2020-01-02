Düsseldorf Boat Show 2020: New layout for 50th anniversary event

Düsseldorf is gearing up for its 50th boat show later this month with a new look and layout. The aim of the new layout is to make it easier for visitors to find their way around the vast show.

All the motor boats will now be clustered together in one area of the showground encompassing Halls 1-6 and Hall 9 rather than being spread across different zones.

The new Hall 1 configuration will play host to motor boats between 30 and 60ft including mass market manufacturers such as Jeanneau, Beneteau, Bavaria, Sealine and Greenline. This will also be the venue for Dutch steel manufacturers such as Linssen.

Hall 3 is given over to ‘recreational motorboating for beginners’ while hall 4 will focus on craft over 10m including Axopar, Nimbus and Sessa. Also new is a Superboat exhibition in Hall 5, which covers fast, luxury dayboats such as Wally, Frauscher, Fjord, Windy and Van Dutch. Halls 6 and 7a are where you’ll find builders of boats over 20m like Princess, Sunseeker, Azimut and Ferretti.

Away from the boats, Hall 12 includes the biggest diving exhibition in the world with over 400 exhibitors and the chance to have a go at diving, while visitors to Hall 8a can try paddleboarding in the 65m flatwater pool or watch surfers riding The Wave. There are also two entire halls dedicated to marine holidays and yacht charters (Halls 13 and 14).

Düsseldorf Boat Show 2020 is open from 10am to 6pm, 18th-26th January. Visit boot.com for more details.