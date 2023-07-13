Absolute 48 Coupe yacht tour: Is this the coolest cruiser in its class?

Reporting from the Cannes Yachting Festival, Alex Smith takes us on a tour of the Absolute 48 Coupe, which is the Italian yard's first coupe in years...

Absolute Yachts reintroduced its Coupe range with the launch of the Absolute 48 Coupe at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. The brand, known for its flybridge cruisers and swift trawlers, had focused primarily on larger vessels in recent years. However, the 48 Coupe marks a return to the day boat market and we took a chance to jump on board at the 2022 Cannes show.

The 48 Coupe boasts an impressive design and layout. Starting from the swim platform, there is ample storage space for various boating essentials. Moving below deck, the asymmetrical layout offers a spacious owner’s deck on the starboard side.

The deck features customisable freestanding furniture, which can be converted into a sunbed or a dining area. The galley is located at the aft end of the saloon, creating a seamless integration between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Large sliding panels and drop-down panels allow for excellent ventilation and provide panoramic views.

The exterior of the Absolute 48 Coupe features wide side decks with bulwark cutouts, enhancing the views from the salon. The helm station includes a joystick and conveniently positioned switches and controls.

The solar panels on the roof provide an eco-friendly power option, enabling owners to run domestic systems without relying on a generator.

Below deck, the Absolute 48 Coupe offers plenty of comfortable accommodation. The twin cabin includes a convertible double bed and a separate shower in the ensuite.

The forward cabin features a desk unit and Absolute’s signature diagonal bed arrangement, which maximises space and offers stunning views out to sea.

The master cabin provides a walk-in wardrobe and additional storage units, ideal for extended cruises.

The Absolute 48 Coupe embodies the brand’s distinct design approach and offers a charming and unique option in the day boat market.

And there’s more to come – Absolute is rumoured to be developing a larger coupe model, further expanding their lineup.

Enjoy the tour…

Absolute 48 Coupe specifications

LOA: 48ft 11in / 14.9m

Beam: 14ft 10in / 4.52m

Engine: 2x IPS650

Top speed: 28.5 knots

Fuel capacity: 1,600L

Starting price: €1,090,000 (ex. VAT)