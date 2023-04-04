First look: Candela C-8 CC – New centre console version of ‘flying’ electric boat

Candela takes the fight to Axopar with new walkaround version of its foiling electric sportsboat, the Candela C-8 CC

Electric boat specialist Candela is launching a centre console version of its innovative foiling sportsboat the Candela C-8 CC. Featuring an open bow with walkaround decks in place of the original Candela C-8’s cuddy cabin and walk-through windscreen, the new C-8 CC will take the fight directly to popular outboard powered craft from the likes of Axopar, Saxdor, Quarken and Ryck.

As well as creating room for extra seating in the bow, the new Candela C-8 CC has a more sociable deck layout with a dinette for six at the aft end of the cockpit as well as a wet bar, sunpad and separate heads compartment.

Additional features such as rod-holders, a six speaker stereo system and a built-in 15.4in touch screen navigation and boat control system all add to its desirability as a user-friendly day boat.

The other big win is a new battery and charging system from electric car maker Polestar that dramatically increases the range and reduces the charging time, making it a genuinely viable alternative to petrol powered sportsboats.

Recommended videos for you

The new 69kWh battery, adapted from the Polestar 2, is said to give a range of 57nm at 22 knots – more than enough for most day trips – and can be fully recharged in just 45 mins using a high speed DC charger. The top speed is artificially restricted to 30 knots.

Article continues below…

The key to its efficiency is Candela’s sophisticated retractable foiling system and 75kW C-Pod electric motor that enable the C-8 to fly above the waves, massively reducing drag while delivering one of the quietest most comfortable cruising experiences we’ve ever encountered.

At 22 knots it consumes just 1.2kWh per nautical mile compared to around 1.5 litres per nautical mile (equivalent to 15kWh) for a typical 300hp outboard powered sportsboat.

Running costs should also be significantly lower than petrol or diesel powered sportsboats with a full charge costing as little as €10 and no scheduled servicing costs for the first 3,000 hours.

It’s not all good news though, the starting price for the C-8 CC is €330,000 (roughly double the cost of its closest petrol powered rivals) and buyers will have to wait until 2024 for first deliveries of the new model.

Production of the original Day Cruiser version of the C-8 featuring the new Polestar battery will continue alongside the new CC model.

Candela C-8 CC Specifications

Length: 29ft 2in (8.89m)

Beam: 8ft 3in ( 2.50m)

Weight: 1,700kg

Battery: 69 kWh

Charging: Type 2 AC charging, DC up to 135 kW

Range: 57 nautical miles at 22 knots

Top speed: 30 knots