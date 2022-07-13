Axopar sportsboats: Everything you need to know

The Axopar story began in 2014 with a boat that appeared to have everything. With its deep-cut hull steps, blade-like stem and long, elegant lines, the Axopar 28 was as good to look at as it was to drive.

A variety of modular deck layouts and intelligently conceived options also ensured it was both practical and versatile.

Eight years on, Axopar continues to live up to that early promise. Its boats are all about fun; they’re fast, user-friendly, sophisticated and offer very impressive value for money.

Thanks to a range of different open and enclosed designs, they also appeal to a broad cross-section of boaters. Critics are equally impressed.

Having scooped two MBY Motor Boat Awards, the Best of Boats trophy and the coveted European Powerboat of the Year crown, Axopar has laid down an impressive marker for how modern multi-purpose sports boats should look.

The Axopar range

Axopar’s entry-level Axopar 22 is available in open (Spyder) and T-Top variants. In both cases, it features a variety of layout options, as well as a 200hp transom for up to 45 knots.

Above that, the new Axopar 25 marries an optional T-Top with a wide-open walkaround layout, a configurable cockpit and a neat two-berth cuddy for weekends away and day boating flexibility.

The best-selling Axopar 28, in Open, T-Top and Cabin formats, brings yet more versatility with added-value options such as Axopar’s ingenious aft cabin.

And that trend continues as you move up the range. The Axopar 37 supplements its Spyder and Sun-Top variants with a dramatic new gullwing-equipped XC Cross Cabin that blends open and closed boating to fantastic effect.

And while the flagship Axopar 45 is currently only available in XC Cross Cabin form, it will soon be joined by a new 45 Cross Top, Sun-Top, T-Top and Spyder.

Our pick

The new 25 is a very exciting exponent of the Axopar ethos. Despite measuring just 17 inches longer than the outstanding 22, this easily trailerable boat manages to combine its eight-person cockpit with a smart little two-berth cuddy beneath the low-profile bow deck.

Open-air versatility, however, remains firmly at the heart of things. Available as a fully open ‘Cross Bow’ model or as the T-Top equipped Cross Top variant, the Axopar 25 comes with a two-person bow lounger, plus a modular cockpit that can be configured either with peripheral U-shaped bench seating or a big walkaround storage pod with a cushion-lined top and a removable backrest.

It’s not all about 40-knot open-air fun, though. The Axopar 25 is equally suited to sociable lunch parties, occasional weekending and family watersports, making it another deeply satisfying sportsboat from a Nordic builder at the very top of its game.

Axopar 25 specification

LOA: 8.0m

Beam: 2.23m

Engines: 200-250hp outboard

Top speed: 42 knots

Price: €121,212 (typical UK spec inc. VAT and delivery)

UK dealers: Offshore Powerboats / Axopar London Group

Tel: +44 (0)1590 677955 / +44 (0)2036 676783

Web: www.axopar.com

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Axopar.