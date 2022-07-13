Saxdor sportsboats: Everything you need to know

With an HQ in Helsinki and an impressive new 10,000m² shipyard in Poland, Saxdor Yachts has been on a fast track to big things since day one.

Founded in 2019, this bright young Finnish brand already boasts a dealer network spanning 37 countries and a raft of prestigious international awards – and much of that success is down to the know-how of founder and designer, Sakari Mattila.

He has already helped mastermind several celebrated sportsboat brands, including Axopar, Paragon, Aquador and XO, and Saxdor is arguably his most impressive to date.

By channelling his respect for “Italian design, American functionality, German quality and French pricing”, and dovetailing that with the advanced ergonomics of the “Scandinavian way of boating”, Saxdor boats has already become known for its engaging looks, quality of finish, custom-friendly layouts and high-performance hulls.

The Saxdor range

Compact though it might be, Saxdor’s five-model fleet is bursting with design intelligence. Available in Sport and Sport Pro variants, the original Saxdor 200 model marries the manageable proportions of a personal watercraft with the layout and practicality of an outboard-powered 20ft runabout.

And at nearly 34ft with a 10ft beam and an expandable aft deck, the Saxdor 320 ramps up the versatility even more.

Available in open (GTR), hardtop (GTO) and pilothouse (GTC) variants, it uses the same twin-stepped hull form as the 200, but with the optional twin 300hp outboards it is capable of pushing well beyond the 50-knot mark.

With four additional models in development, including a GT variant of the 320, plus a trio of new Saxdor 400 models, the acclaimed Saxdor fleet looks well placed to add plenty of fresh trophies to its awards’ cabinet.

Our pick

The Saxdor 320 GTC does a lot of things very well. The twin-stepped hull with vertical stem and acutely angled forefoot delivers a beautifully judged balance between cruising efficiency and ride comfort.

And the clever integration of a full-beam wheelhouse creates plenty of sheltered space for a wide central walkway, an integrated wetbar, a convertible dinette and a bow cabin with toilet.

But in spite of its obvious multifunction ability, the Saxdor 320 GTC can still hit 50 knots and handle with quick-witted dexterity as you thread your way through rough seas.

And it can still deliver plenty of outdoor entertainment, thanks to a secure walkaround bow that’s tailor-made for sunbathing, plus an aft deck that can be expanded with a pair of fold-down terraces.

For a blend of sheltered and alfresco fun in an all-weather craft that performs like a proper sportsboat without breaking the bank, the Saxdor 320 GTC is a very convincing package.

Saxdor 320 GTC specification

LOA: 10.28m

Beam: 3.10m

Engines: Single or twin outboards up to 600hp

Top speed: 50+ knots

Starting price: £137,782 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Ideal Boat

Tel: +44 (0)1758 703013

Web: www.saxdoryachts.com

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Saxdor.