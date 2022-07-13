Quarken sportsboats: Everything you need to know

Established in 2021 by three highly respected Finnish boat builders, Quarken is named after the brand’s home waters around the Kvarken archipelago in the northern Baltic.

Though still young, the brand is already becoming known for its modular approach to boat building, which enables each craft to be customised with a minimum of fuss.

You simply pick the model and the hull colour and then configure it with a range of seating choices, dining layouts, deck fittings and watersports and fishing features.

Clean, simple and understated with modern Nordic designs but very keen pricing, Quarken has already formed a new five-year partnership with Yamaha Motor.

This means every current Quarken 27 will be equipped with Yamaha’s 300hp V6 outboard power and future models will have the option of everything up to Yamaha’s imperious XTO 425hp V8.

The Quarken range

There are three models in the current Quarken range. The Quarken 27 Open is optimised for style, sport and the flexible deck space demanded by do-it-all day boaters.

In addition to a three-person bow lounger set into the forward edge of the helm console, the stern seating can be rigged to provide forward and aft-facing seats, a huge sun lounger or dining space for seven.

The Quarken 27 T-Top model is designed to provide the same 45-knot day boating thrills but with flexible shelter. Like the Open model, it comes with a neat little cuddy cabin, a separate heads compartment and a foredeck hatch for easy stowage.

And at the top of the fleet sits the new Quarken 27 Cabin – a versatile commuter boat with panoramic windows and a three-blade sliding aft door. As the brand continues to gain traction, the fleet is set to expand, with new models at both 33 and 40ft.

Our pick

The Quarken 27 T-Top is a cleverly designed sportsboat. The standard layout uses an open transom to starboard, alongside readily customisable deck space and a safe port walkway for easy movement fore and aft.

The style is lovely too. The little hull windows neatly mirror the angle of the hull’s twin steps, and the flared bow and vertical stem lend a sense of purpose that is borne out by Yamaha’s 300hp V6 outboard engine.

Stable, balanced and efficient, the 27 T-Top offers an easy low-speed plane, as well as speeds of up to 45 knots and wallet-friendly cruising potential of just 1.5 litres per nautical mile.

If you want extra weather protection, you can spec it with a neat wraparound canopy, and if you’re keen to upgrade the cruising ability of the two-berth cabin, Quarken’s ‘Weekend Package’ provides everything you need.

Quarken 27 T-Top specification

LOA: 8.35m

Beam: 2.59m

Engines: 300hp Yamaha outboard

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: £110,321 (inc. VAT)

UK Dealer: boatpoint

Tel: +44 (0) 2382 120000

Web: www.quarken.com

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Quarken.