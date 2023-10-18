Formula 457 first look: Powerboat legend to reveal first center console at FLIBS 2023

Formula Boats will be revealing its new Formula 457 Center Console at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show...

Maybe think of it as saving the best ’til last. American powerboat legend Formula Boats is finally getting into the big-size, big-power center console market with its brand new Formula 457 being unveiled at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

It’ll be the new big brother to the impressive 38-foot 387CC that the Decatur, Indiana-based builder introed a year ago. And to widen its appeal, Formula will be offering a 457 hardtop Sport model along with a Fish model with an upper helm station.

Founded by the late, great Don Aronow in Miami’s Thunderboat Row back in 1962, Formula has always focused its attention on building bowriders and crossover coupes from 24 feet to 50.

This new center console Formula 457 – it’s almost 50 feet overall – should have plenty of appeal, largely through its legndary smooth-riding, easy-planing stepped hull design that Formula perfected from its offshore powerboat racing designs.

There’s nothing too ground-breaking in the 457’s deck layout. Up in the bow there’s the usual raised-up sunpad and wrap-around forward seating. In the big aft cockpit, there’s a rear bench and wet bar.

Beneath that extended hardtop, there’s two rows of three seats, with the forward section air conditioned, with a/c for the second row on the options list. Below deck, there’s a cosy cabin boasting 6ft 6in headroom, U-shaped seating that doubles as a bed, and a suprisingly spacious head with an oversize stand-up shower.

Naturally it’ll be quick. Triple 600hp Mercury Verado V12 outboards are the motors of choice, with 700 gallons of fuel for a decent cruising range. No word on top speed, but 50 knots seems a good guesstimate.

That’s the good news. The less-good is that Formula will be using FLIBS to unveil detailed models of the two new 457s. The actual boat won’t be shown until next February’s Miami Boat Show. Seems Formula does like to keep us waiting.

Formula 457 specification

LOA: 49ft 1ins (14.9m)

Beam: 13ft 9ins (4.2m)

Engines: 3 x 600hp Mercury Verado V12

Top speed: 50 knots (est)

Starting price: TBC