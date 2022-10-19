Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022: CL Yachts CLX96

CL Yachts' brand new CLX96, debuting at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, is a Hummer for the sea…

Here is what’s claimed to be the world’s first SAV, short for Sea Activity Vehicle, a rugged 96-footer that its builder, Hong Kong-based CL Yachts, describes as being “not just another pretty boat”.

Making its international debut at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, this Rambo-esque CLX96 is the new flagship of Cheoy Lee-owned CL, and comes from the drawing board of Milan-based industrial designer Jozeph Forakis, who did both the exterior and interior.

Love it, or hate it, it certainly has presence. With that polarizing plumb bow, reverse-angle deckhouse and matching pilothouse-cum-skylounge perched on top, it earns CL’s description of the yacht being “workboat chic”.

And it comes with no shortage of cool, innovative thinking with Forakis placing a huge focus on creating expansive entertaining and tanning zones.

Up on the foredeck there’s a vast, full-beam circular space with big, curvy sofas flanked by sizable sunpads. In front of that funky pilothouse, he’s put a new spin on the traditional Portuguese bridge with a huge space for loungers.

Behind the pilothouse there’s an equally-expansive deck with sofas, loungers and an outdoor kitchen. There’s more socializing space behind the main saloon, while the stern beach club deck looks big enough to land a Sikorsky. CL Yachts calls the CLX96 an explorer, we’re thinking it’s the perfect party boat.

One other twist is the completely open-plan, big-windowed saloon, with the galley forward and more oversized sofas up front in place of a helm station. Entertaining is definitely the yacht’s priority here.

Powering the composite-hulled CLX96 is a pair of muscular Cat C32s that can punch this all-new hull to a feisty top speed of 24-to-25 knots at full load, with 22-knot cruising.

CL Yachts CLX96 specification

LOA: 96ft 9ins (29.50m)

Beam: 24ft (7.32m)

Engines: 2 x Caterpillar C32

Top speed: 25 knots

Starting price: Available on request