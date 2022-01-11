Hottest new boats of 2022: Bavaria SR36

The Bavaria SR41 was one of the best all-round packages we tested last year, so we have high hopes for its smaller sibling, the Bavaria SR36.

This is a brand new design that features slightly more aggressive, angular styling than the Bavaria SR41 but it has been built with safe family boating in mind.

It is available in three versions: a hard top with a sunroof and open-backed cockpit, a fully enclosed wheelhouse with sliding doors aft or a slightly peculiar one where the hard top hovers above the windscreen with a break between the two to offer a more open boat experience.

It could work well in warmer climes but the two enclosed options are likely to prove most popular thanks to their year-round usability and flexibility.

The cockpit is a scaled-down version of the one on the Bavaria SR41 – though it actually has a larger wetbar – and features the same aft seating option that overlooks the bathing platform with a table that drops down to create a sun pad. It’s a novel use of space that also includes easily accessed storage bins on either side.

There are two cabins on the lower deck, which share a bathroom and sandwich a compact galley and dinette. It’s questionable as to whether you need a dinette – especially on the fully enclosed version – but there’s the option to have an open plan forward cabin with a curtain for privacy to boost space on the lower deck.

Interestingly, there are three petrol engine options with twin 240hp, 300hp or 350hp and just one diesel in the shape of Volvo’s D4 300s. If performance is anything like the SR41, the Bavaria SR36 will be good company out on the water.

Bavaria SR36 specifications

LOA: 38ft 3in (10.8m)

Beam: 12ft 8in (3.9m)

Engines: Twin petrol/diesel inboard up to 700hp

Top speed: ~35 knots

Price: TBC