Hybrid Widercat 76: A futuristic powercat

The new Hybrid Widercat 76 from Wider Yachts will launch in summer 2025 and make its show debut at Cannes Yachting Festival

Wider Yachts is preparing to launch a second smaller power-cat model. Like last year’s WiderCat 92, the new WiderCat 76 sports a futuristic profile complete with reverse-angled bows and an explorer style windscreen.

The styling is by Italian designer Luca Dini, although Wider’s in-house team handled the overall concept and naval architecture.

It may only have two decks, instead of the 92’s three, but thanks to a maximum beam of just over 34ft (10.48m), the volume should still be very impressive for a craft of its length. The stern view is dominated by a big cockpit lounge that combines with fixed bathing platforms on both sides and a hydraulic central tender lift to create an expansive beach club zone.

The latter includes a very inviting sofa that folds out of the transom and a pair of drop-down balconies that extend the deck space even further.

Recommended videos for you

Computer renderings of the saloon show a substantial dining area to port and a lounge area to starboard, although owners will be able to choose how they specify this space. Forward of this is a main deck owner’s suite, which includes a very generous bathroom to port, a bedroom area to starboard and doors out to the foredeck terrace. This can also be accessed from the cockpit via wide side-decks protected by flybridge overhangs.

Article continues below…

Not surprisingly, the flybridge is vast, spanning the full width of the beam at the aft end and running all the way from the transom to the top of the owner’s cabin. However, unlike some power-cat flybridges, which can feel overly large and empty, this one is broken up into a variety of convivial seating, sunbathing, dining and helming areas, including a fun open-air bar overlooking the starboard side. The helm is set right in the middle of the action under a wrap-over hardtop so it can be used in all weather conditions (there is no helm on the main deck).

The lower decks have room for three generous ensuite guest cabins – a VIP double at the aft end of the starboard hull and another smaller double amidships. The port hull houses the galley and crew mess at the aft end with another guest double amidships. This leaves room for two twin-bunk crew cabins in the forepeaks of both hulls.

Like its big sister, the 76 boasts a hybrid diesel-electric drivetrain. A pair of 426kW electric motors drive conventional straight shafts and props. These are fed by a 116kWh battery bank that can be recharged on the fly using a pair of 25kW variable-speed Mase generators and solar cells on the hardtop. The total fuel capacity is 7,600 litres spread across two tanks.

The quoted maximum speed is 13 knots, but it’s the range that is likely to be of greater interest, with Wider predicting around 700nm at 11 knots or 1,600nm at eight knots.

The first WiderCat 76 should launch early this summer with a public debut at September’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.