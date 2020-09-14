Invictus TT460 first look: Classy cruiser was made for long sunny days at anchor

Invictus’s flagship TT460 wades straight into battle against the likes of the Pardo 50 and Fjord 48.

It’s a handsome thing thanks to lines by Christian Grande, with that beautiful wave-like windscreen seamlessly joining the carbon fibre T-top as its centrepiece.

The TT460 was made for long sunny days on anchor thanks to the mix of sunbathing and dining space on the main deck.

The dinette, which can seat eight people, converts into another lounging area if the sunpads fore and aft aren’t sufficient.

Drop-down platforms on either side of the cockpit provide an ideal platform to jump in for a swim, and the garage at the stern is large enough to store a tender.

On the lower deck, there is the option to have an open plan arrangement with double cabin amidships and convertible vee-berth in the bow or greater privacy with two separate cabins.

Specification

LOA: 46ft 9in (14.3m)

Beam: 14ft 6in (4.43m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 35 knots (approx)

Starting price: TBA