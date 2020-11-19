Italian Vessels is a new venture founded by former captain and surveyor Mario Parigi who has enlisted the expertise of Tommaso Spadolini to design the shipyard’s first project, the 28.5-metre Wide Space.

There are two versions of the yacht on the same full displacement steel hull; the Enjoy which is an explorer-style craft with superstructure positioned forward to allow deck space aft for tenders and toys, and the Wide Space, which is more traditional with a longer upper deck more suited to entertaining. The aluminium superstructure is clean and purposeful with an imposing bow and top deck sky lounge of 16 sq m.

Whereas the Enjoy stows its toys on the aft deck, the Wide Space uses a hydraulic bathing platform to launch and recover the tender and there is enough space in the sunken foredeck to stow something fun to get the heart racing, which you may want given the mother ship’s 12.5 knots top speed.

This is not a yacht whose currency is speed, however, it’s all about cruising range. It has a pair of relatively modest MAN 560hp motors drinking from fuel tanks with a combined capacity of 30,000 litres meaning the range at 10 knots is 3,000 nautical miles.

Article continues below…

Accommodation comprises four ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck with space for three crew in the quarters at the forward end. The master suite, forward on the main deck, sprawls across the yacht’s 23ft 7in beam and includes a walk-around island bed, lounging area, walk-in wardrobe and a vast ensuite. It’s a promising first effort from a new name on the block.

Specification

LOA: 93ft 5in (28.5m)

Beam: 23ft 7in (7.21m)

Engines: Twin MAN 560hp

Fuel capacity: 30,000l (6,600 gal)

Top speed: 12.5 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Cruising range: 3,000nm

Starting price: €6,000,000 (ex. VAT)