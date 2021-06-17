Sometimes a new boat drops into the MBY inbox that stops us in our tracks and the Lyman Morse Hood 57 is just one of those boats.

The classic lines, the varnished wood superstructure and the Corvina Red Awlgrip hull paint catch the eye immediately but dig a little deeper and you discover this is a thoroughly modern cruiser, which runs on Volvo Penta IPS1350s for a top speed just shy of 40 knots.

Lyman-Morse has been building motor and sailing yachts of all shapes and sizes in Thomaston, Maine for over 40 years and it is a partnership with C.W. Hood Yachts and Stephens Waring Yacht Design that took the Lyman Morse Hood 57 from drawing-board fantasy to reality.

The customer who commissioned the project – “a car guy with a serious eye for sharp design,” according to Chris Hood – wanted this mix of classic architecture with cutting edge technology underneath.

Article continues below…

The adoption of pod drives is one example of that but so is the beautifully engineered three-in-one cockpit table that goes from sunpad to coffee table to dining table at the touch of a button.

Below, the traditional timber of the main deck gives way to what the shipyard describes as “modernised Americana” with a striking grey palette and bold fixtures and fittings; two cabins and bathrooms make up the accommodation.

A note of caution though, if you are considering commissioning your own Lyman Morse Hood 57, consider buying stocks in varnish first.

Lyman Morse Hood 57 specification

LOA: 57ft 3in

Beam: 17ft 6in

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS1350

Top speed: 38 knots

Starting price: Available on application